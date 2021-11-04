They have presented some important news from Marvel that will surely be the craziest thing we will see in all of 2022.

Marvel just released some amazing images about the comic Timeless # 1 from Jed MacKay. A story that promises to reveal a lot of information about the future of the Universe. But the best of all is that Kang, the conqueror is at the center of all the action.

This comic will lay the foundation for some of the most exciting stories in Marvel in 2022 and that promise to be a real madness. Above all because Kang you are in a war against time. The advancements raise questions about the new weapon of Thanos, the future meddling of the Doctor doom and the role of Anatoly Petrov as a partner of Kang. So everything will collide in events from which we can expect anything.

How will the mysterious existential threat called Entropy affect the fabric of the Universe?

“During the course of the events in Timeless, the timeline suffers significant trauma and Kang finds himself in the fascinating position of not knowing what happens next.” Jed MacKayen said in an exclusive interview. “Things that should play out differently, others happen as expected, while others are entirely new fabrications from a shaken timeline. There will certainly be a lot to speculate on and some very interesting clues for what is to come in the next few years.

It is normal that they are promoting a lot to Kang, the conqueror in the comics of Marvel, since they want to give it a lot of importance in series like Loki from Disney Plus and movies like Ant-Man and the Quantumania Wasp (2023), where he will be played by Jonathan Majors. In addition, as he is such a spectacular villain, he can give a lot of play in any format in which we see him.

Here we leave you the images of the new of Marvel: