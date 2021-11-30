A new incarnation of the Werewolf moves through the nights of the Marvel Universe, a Native American who will have to try to control his curse. Panini comics he covers himself with hair to receive the work of Taboo, from The Black Eyed Peas, by means of a softcover volume that includes the four issues of the limited series.

Comics are sometimes invaded by a certain intrusion when it comes to creating stories. Characters known for exercising other professions make their first steps from time to time and make their niche favored by the publicity of a famous name in another artistic facet. We have seen novelists of the stature of Harlan Ellison write screenplays for Marvel, but there are more significant cases for having occupations that are far removed from writing proper, such as WWE professional wrestler, CM Punk, whose debut occurred in a Thor’s Annual to later collaborate on Drax or Master of Kung Fu.

Without forgetting names like JJ Abrams, Kevin Smith or Joss Whedon, whose most recognized work comes from the small and big screen, now we have the opportunity to meet an author whose main task is in the world of music, Taboo, from The Black Eyed Peas. The rapper, DJ and guitarist of the group, enters the world of comics at the hands of screenwriter B. (Benjamin) Earl, in what is also his first collaboration with Marvel. And both introduce us to a new Werewolf, Jake Gomez, who curiously shares a surname with Taboo himself, whose real name is Jaime Luis Gomez.

The werewolves, as monsters of the imaginary of humanity, are in a second step, behind vampires and their special charisma. While the bloodsucker usually surrounds himself with a magnetic aura that attracts not only his victims, the werewolf is a cursed character, who loses control once he assumes his lupine form. He cannot pretend to be an ordinary human under these circumstances and when night comes, when he transforms, when he should be able to hide, is when uncontrol takes hold of him and he cannot imitate what the vampire does during the day, which is to protect himself. in his sleep under cover.

The werewolf that stars in these pages inherits, in an original way, a component from its author, music as a way of being able to subdue the beast and keep the reins of his being, although sometimes the human disappears from that mind and only the lycanthrope. Listening to Chop Suey from System of a Dawn, as Jake himself does in combat, is a perfect choice to combine with reading this comic, if you listen to music while you read. But to put that soundtrack our wolf needs a DJ to regulate him, a friend of those who have one in a million, Molly. If we add to all this some villains emerged from the experimentation of a pharmaceutical company, we already have an appropriate set to weave an interesting limited series.

The job of replacing John Jameson

J’s son Jonah Jameson has been the quintessential werewolf of the Marvel Universe. Good old John has suffered a lot with his legacy but now he is free of his curse and we have been able to see him in the Ravencroft miniseries doing a good job. Therefore, making room for a new werewolf within the Marvel Universe was logical. Taboo and B. Earl pose an initiatory adventure in which we have the origin of the character, his family background and a challenge equal to the one who is destined to be a new hero.

In the graphic section we have a veteran like Scot Eaton with Scott Hanna inks, one of his usual trims. Eaton has not been characterized as a cartoonist of continuous periodicity in any header but we remind him of much better work in several episodes of Thor during Dan Jurgens’ time as a screenwriter or with Mike Carey in X-Men. Here it simply complies, without especially highlighting the finish of the product.

Taboo Werewolf it is a story exciting enough to give it a try. It goes beyond being an entertaining work and without background, you can see the personal contribution of the scriptwriter who comes from such a different medium and does so by giving Jake Gomez a special packaging that unites him to that other universe of the arts that not only consists of in putting notes and chords together, it is music for our retinas.