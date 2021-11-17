Marvel had among many plans, a very special series: The Offenders. This would be a great crossover that would bring together several very particular heroes. However, it was canceled …

Marvel has been hard in streaming land lately. For this, it produced some series, live-action and animated, in order to grow in its fields of action. One of the creative groups is that of Star + and Hulu, which shares the oldest productions of the studio. The first two have been MODOK and Hit-monkey.

However, the plan with these, and with others like Howard, The DuckIt was to create a group of the most irreverent characters and put them on screen. The title of the project was to be The offenders, but it did not come to light and everything fell apart.

“We talked about it a bit with the Marvel TV team”Says one of the creators about the different styles of animation. “And also with the other showrunners, including Jordan Blum, who made MODOK. It was decided that each of these series should be able to live separately from the other and meet their individual needs. Then, when they all got together, we would choose an animation style that did not have any of the series, to create a new branch. Or maybe we would do it in one of the styles in the series. It never went to that extreme, but everyone wanted each series to be able to attract its own fans and be something of its own. Then they would find out when they combined it”.

“I think the idea was to take characters out of the periphery and bring them together in a powerful way, in the way of The Avengers, it’s very Marvel.”Adds the producer. “And that was the original ambition. But I think it has changed and has found its own space. So we are happy with it”, The creatives concluded with this.

MODOK is now available on Hulu (Spain) and Star + (Latin America). Now, Hit-Monkey will premiere this November 17 on the same platforms. However, the other series that were to be part of the project do not have a launch date or even begin to be produced.

Source: SlashFilm