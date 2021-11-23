John Walker has always been a character with very strong features, politically and ethically speaking. Panini comics offers us, in a soft cover volume, the miniseries of US Agent prior to his participation in The United States of Captain America.

A sister lost for over thirty years

Kate Walker was first featured in Captain America # 380 USA. Since then, the cover date of December 1990, we have not heard from her again until the first episode contained in this volume. It has been a long journey through the desert to end up on the scene kicking down the door. Katie, as her brother affectionately calls her, is a self-made woman of arms. Now she works for the government, which does not exactly position her as a heroine to use, but she does share with John her political leanings, although still much more polarized.

A speech marked by the famous “America First” (“America First”), which is so deeply rooted in the Republican party lately, although as an isolationist movement it has also been used in Democratic speeches at certain moments in US history, since the early twentieth century. All this involves a plot that takes place in West Virginia, in a city whose main activity came from coal mining until its bankruptcy, to be replaced by the activity of an online distribution center of the Virago company, which has contributed little to the village.

The cover

Virago is just a way to cover up a secret project in the hands of SHIELD, which like so many other times throughout the Marvel era, is currently closed and without activity. This has caused that other hands have wanted to intervene there to obtain their own profit. Finally, and as a result of the most horny chance, this will make John Walker, who has given up his position as a US Agent due to government imposition, have to intervene together with his substitute in office and his own sister, both involved from another field and with different intentions to those of good old John.

Christopher Priest raises a plot of espionage punctuated by the social chronicle of a people who do not distinguish one Captain America from another but who do care a lot about their well-being and being heard, as well as finding what they believe is an answer to their problem in the form of the nation’s quintessential superhero. John Walker is not his choice, not even the most qualified for the task that is going to be carried out, but he is upright with the citizens he defends, even if he no longer holds the position of US Agent and his current shields are so soft like aluminum foil.

Checchetto of my life

If anyone is on fire as a cartoonist right now that is Marco Checchetto. Fortunately we have him in this volume of US Agent but only on his covers. The artist who is carrying most of the visual weight of the current Daredevil stage is a delight even if he is limited to just five illustrations. But the interior is another story in the hands of Georges Jeanty, who has nothing to do with the Italian but does a more than satisfactory job without going to rub shoulders with stars in the middle.

Jeanty even goes so far as to caricature the characters somewhat in a style that is partly reminiscent of Howard Chaykin without reaching that exaggeration of chins. Sometimes it seems that certain heads do not fully accompany their bodies but it has a dynamism printed on each figure, great fluidity when representing any gesture, no matter how everyday it may be, such as answering a phone call. This American Fanatic is surely not a breath of fresh air but seeing John Walker star in a story and that it reveals part of his past already serves as an excuse to give him a chance.

