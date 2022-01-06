An important character from Avengers: Infinity War will return to the Marvel Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder. We tell you all the details!

There is news in Marvel studios and, more specifically, around Thor: Love and Thunder and its connection with Avengers: Infinity War. The movie of Taika waititi has managed to keep almost all of its mysteries secret, undisclosed. We know that Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale) will be the villain and what Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become the Goddess of thunder. We also know that he will have a hammer Mjölnir redesigned. But what else do we know?

Today has leaked the possibility that the giant dwarf of Nidavellir, Eitri, is precisely responsible for creating that new hammer of the Goddess of Thunder. If this information is true, Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) would return to the MCU with a very important, essential and key character in various aspects to evolve the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As reported The Cosmic Circus, the IMDb database would have listed Peter Dinklage’s usual stylist, Lane friedman, Produced by Thor: Love and Thunder. Which would practically mean that the actor is back and that he will resume his role as Avengers: Infinity War.

The IMDb database update is usually not a very reliable source, but in this case it is something too specific. We are not talking about the return of Josh brolin or Robert Downey Jr., to give an example. We are talking about a certain stylist for a specific actor.

The giant dwarf of Nidavellir deserves a chance

It must be said that bringing Eitri back to Marvel Studios is great news. The character could barely shine in Avengers: Infinity War and it would be nice to be able to give a more substantial and satisfying role to the actor within Thor: Love and Thunder.

The film of the Goddess of Thunder has not raised (for the moment) much expectation. But at Cinemascomics we are convinced that it will be a film that, little by little, as the months go by and the release date approaches, it will give a lot to talk about.