Marvel: the MCU series and movies coming in 2022

2021 is ending and Marvel fans can’t be more than happy with all the content we had. However, 2022 looks to be a year with many more projects and multiverses to delve into within the MCU. Find out what’s coming in this note!

As of closing in 2021, some fans of Marvel still excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the finishing touch that he left us for this year. Others can’t get over how good it was WandaVision, Loki or Hawkeye. However, by 2022 we can expect much more from MCU and that is why in Geek Culture we tell you about the movies and series of Marvel that will arrive next year.

Films

This year we had several movies by Marvel highly anticipated by fans. From Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten Rings, Black Widow, Eternals, until the long awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home. There was also the premiere of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is a movie of Sony, but it has a post-credits scene that links it directly with Spider-man

2022 seems to be a year full of movies from Marvel that will explain, deepen and expand everything related to the multiverse. We will meet new characters and see how they relate to those we already know. In full phase four of MCU, here we tell you the movies that are coming.

– Morbius (January 27)

While it is from Sony, Morbius is related to the world of Marvel since they included the Vulture from Michael keaton, character we saw in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius is set within the universe of Spider-man from Sony, to the same one to which it belongs Venom.

Jared Leto will play the doctor Michael morbius, a Nobel Prize winning biochemist who tried to cure himself of a rare blood disease. However, while investigating an experiment with bats, he became something of a vampire, as he acquired gifts such as strength, speed, echolocation ability, and an irresistible urge to consume blood.

– Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 5)

One of the most anticipated films within the MCU, where we will see Stephen Strange seek help from Wanda maximoff to stop the threats of the multiverse. In this movie we will see again Mordo, Wong and Christine Palmer. An evil version of Dr. Strange (which gave us a lot of vibes of What If…?) and we will meet Xochitl gomez What America Chávez.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the doctor Stephen Strange continues his research on the Stone of Time. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy all the warlocks on Earth, playing with the plan of Strange and causing it to unleash an indescribable evil“Says the synopsis of the film directed by Sam raimi.

– Thor: Love and Thunder (July 7)

Directed by Taika waititi, the fourth film that has Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as the main character it will also show time travel. We will see again Natalie Portman What Jane foster, although in this movie we will surely have scenes of her wearing the Mjölnir (it comes Mighty thor), will also be Valkyrie, Lady Sif and possibly the Guardians of the Galaxy. We will meet Zeus (Russell Crowe) and the villain Gorr The Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale).

– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 (October 7)

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into de Spider-Verse will follow Miles Morales on a new adventure with Gwen stacy and a new team of spider people, including Spider-woman. We will also meet Miguel O’Hara or better known as the Spider-Man 2099.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport the friendly Spider-man from Brooklyn full-time across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen stacy And a new team of Spider-Men to take on a villain more powerful than anything they’ve ever met”Explains the synopsis.

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 10)

To close the year with the films of Marvel, we will see the city of Wakanda and its incredible technology. With the absence of Chadwick boseman, There is still nothing confirmed about the plot of the movie, but it is known that no one would take the place of T’Challa. We will see again Shuri, Nakia, Okoye, Everett K. Ross, M’Baku, and Ramonda.

This film, directed by Ryan coogler, surely it is connected with Armor wars and with Ironheart. Let’s remember that we saw images of the recordings of Black panther 2 where were you Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Dominique Thorne who plays Riri Williams (Ironheart).

– The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

It is neither a movie nor a series, it is a special. Without knowing what it will be about, we know that this Christmas special will arrive in December and that it will introduce the “best character of MCU of all times”, According to said the director and the person in charge of writing the special, James Gunn. We will see again Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Series

2021 was the first year that we had series from Marvel Cinematic Universe, five to be exact: WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye. Each of these left themes that will be deepened in a second season or in the next films that we will see. A new Captain America, a Wanda maximoff as the Scarlet Witch, not to mention the multiverse that we saw in Loki.

After a very busy year in terms of series of Marvel, we come to tell you that they are coming for 2022, which are not few either. However, unlike the movies, none have a confirmed date. We assume that Disney He did not want to take risks and preferred to be cautious due to the possible delays that may have been due to the pandemic.

– Ms Marvel

Iman Vellani will play Kamala khan, a teenage fan of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel). Ms Marvel will have six chapters and will follow Kamala, the first Muslim character of Marvel. This series will serve to introduce the character that we will later see in the film The Marvels.

“The original series of Marvel studios focuses on the fan favorite: Kamala khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer and voracious fan-fic writer, Kamala has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly the Captain Marvel. But nevertheless, Kamala She struggles to fit in at home and at school – that is, until she gains super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?“

– She Hulk

This series will follow the lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and we can see back to Bruce Banner, Cousin of Walters, where Abomination will also appear. So far not much is known about the plot but in the Disney + Day they showed a small teaser.

– Moon Knight

The series will star Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) And, according to the synopsis they shared in the Disney + Day, the series will be “a global adventure, with a vigilante complex suffering from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities that live within are plunged into a deadly war of the gods in the background of modern and ancient Egypt”.

We can see Ethan hawke as a villain already Gaspard Ulliel What Anton Mogart / Midnight Man.

– I Am Groot

I am groot it will be an animated series that will star the beloved Baby groot. They will be animated shorts that will show how Groot grow as you go on adventures with new and unusual characters. Not much is known about the plot, but it will surely kill us with tenderness. This series will also direct it James Gunn.

It remains to know when it will arrive Secret invasion, There are rumors that say that it could arrive in 2022, as planned, but due to filming delays it could only be available in 2023. We also do not know what will happen with the second season of What If…? With a first batch of episodes per year we are doing well, right? We hope to see it in 2022, but there is nothing confirmed.

