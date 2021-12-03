They are already preparing a new Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus that will star one of the funniest characters of all.

The movie of Black widow presented to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe a few very interesting characters like Yelena Belova by Florence Pugh, Melina by Rachel Weisz and Alexei by David Harbor. Who were members of that “family” of spies he grew up with Natasha romanoff when she was in the United States as a child.

Now we can see Yelena Belova from Florence pugh in the series Hawk Eye, since in the post-credits scene of Black widow he is entrusted with the mission of killing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) because he thinks he is the one who ended the life of his “sister” Natasha romanoff. But also, over time it will become the new Black widow from Marvel studios and Florence pugh will occupy the position of Scarlett Johansson.

But from the movie Black widow another series will be released that will star David harbor What Alexei / Red Guardian. That without a doubt, is one of the funniest secondary characters of all the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The actor himself revealed that he had pitched several ideas to the film studio.

David harbor (Stranger Things, Hellboy) was delighted with how fans received his character Red Guardian and that’s why he wants Marvel studios keep showing your life. One of the ideas he proposed was to tell his origin story, how they experimented with him and if he really faced a Captain America. Although for that they should rejuvenate the character.

The second idea would continue the adventures of Red Guardian after the events of Avengers: Endgame and I would try to show how Alexei has learned of the death of Black Widow and wants revenge against Hawk Eye. But that is precisely what they will do with Yelena Belova from Florence pugh. Therefore, it would be more interesting if it came into conflict with some of the criminal organizations that are currently in the world. Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe What The ten rings or the one that is led by Sharon carter (Emily VanCamp). You could even be recruited by the team they are forming where they could add to US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and the Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) that link to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

There really are many possibilities for a number of Red Guardian from Marvel studios to be broadcast in Disney plus.