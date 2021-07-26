In the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe we can see Kang teaming up with another great villain much loved by fans.

The last episode of the series Loki showed that behind the TVA was Kang, although it was probably the version of Immortus, interpreted by Jonathan Majors. That is how Marvel studios has introduced a villain that we will see again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), whose power and cruelty are truly a great threat to the entire universe. But also, they could go further if they show him teaming up with another great character.

Marvel studios wants to Kang be next to Doctor doom. With the movie of The Fantastic Four already confirmed, it’s a matter of time before they introduce their great nemesis Victor von doom, but in order for it to have a greater impact, not only on Earth, but throughout the Universe, they want it to join the space-time traveler, which one of its versions came to unify the timelines. So the alliance of both will be a threat at the level Thanos.

Both characters could have something very important in common.

The real name of Kang it is Nathaniel Richards, so it is assumed to be a descendant of Reed richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic of The Fantastic Four. But the version of Marvel studios it will also have blood from Doctor doom, being family of both. Something that is totally possible since it was born in the XXXI century.

Everything suggests that it will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania where they will introduce the Fantastic Four, although probably the case of Doctor doom it will be different. Since it has been speculated that we will be able to see it in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), but surely in the end it will appear in another installment of Marvel Studios and we must not rule out that it has its own movie.

All the installments of the saga can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.