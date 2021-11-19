There is a peculiar coincidence in the Marvel Studios films, since there are many female characters that fall into the void.

It is always very spectacular when a character falls into the void in slow motion and may or may not be saved by another castmate. This is something you are using a lot Marvel studiosbut they are generally female and it is already something that fans are starting to notice.

In the image that we leave you below there are up to 5 female characters who have fallen into the void in any of the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Some survived but others unfortunately did not.

On iron Man 3 (2013), during the final fight against Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), the character of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) falls into the void and is left for dead. But he reappears shortly after and kills the villain thanks to the abilities he gave him Extremis, prevented his death. For now, there are no plans that Pepper potts come back in a future installment. Although the actress has always commented that she would be willing to resume the role, if it is a small cameo.

One of the most shocking moments of all the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is when Thanos (Josh Brolin) throw to Gamora (Zoe Saldana) into the void to get the Soul Stone in the movie Avengers: Infinity War (2018). This caused his death, but the character returned when the heroes traveled back in time. So we can see it in the next installment of Guardians of the Galaxy which will be released in 2023.

To get the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame (2019) had to be Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) the one who sacrificed herself. The options were between her or Clint barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), but as to Marvel studios he likes to throw women into the void was Natasha romanoff the one who died at that time. The character has had his solo film and will not return again, since his position will occupy it Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

During a spectacular fight on the facade of a building in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (2021), Katy (Awkwafina) falls into the void. Although luckily they save it before it can hit the ground. So she survives and we’ll probably see her in future installments of Marvel studios.

The last we have seen falling into the void has been MJ (Zendaya) in the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home which will premiere on December 17, 2021. We see how a hand is about to save it, but we do not know what will happen and we will find out when it hits theaters.

Why do you think Marvel Studios likes to throw female characters into the void? Leave us your answers in the opinion section. You can review all the installments of the saga in the Disney Plus streaming platform.