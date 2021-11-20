Marvel Studios: Secret Project with Scarlett Johansson?

In the ceremony that recognized Scarlett Johansson with the award American Cinematheque, Kevin Feige He dedicated a few words to the actress and revealed that they were working on a project of the MCU not related to Black widow. Find out more in this note!

It wasn’t long since Scarlett Johansson sued Disney brand new Black widow on the platform streaming at the same time as in theaters. Recall that the actress’s contract only showed her salary and the benefits received from the screenings, it did not include anything about the income generated by the film in Disney +. Now with that problem solved, Scarlett Johansson It seems that it will continue to work on Marvel studios for more years.

American Cinematheque is an independent, non-profit cultural organization dedicated exclusively to the public presentation of cinema in all its forms. In their 35th ceremony they awarded Johansson for his work and commitment to film, since he was in the world of acting since he was 8 years old. In this event there were several companions of the actress, some of them shared the screen in MCU projects such as: Jon Favreau, Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renne, and Kevin Feige.

Our 35th Annual AC Awards Show honoree Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet ✨ pic.twitter.com/h3xo16eC7p – American Cinematheque (@am_cinematheque) November 19, 2021

Let us remember that the president of Marvel studios was on the side of Johansson when he made the demand to Disney and yesterday, in the celebration of American Cinematheque, the message of support and gratitude from Feige: “Scarlett has given his talent to Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. The fact that I have chosen a key role in him for so many years is something I am very grateful for… Working with her has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”.

Kevin Feige He also praised the intelligence, talent and vision of Johansson and remarked that with Black widow became the first actress of the MCU who not only stars in a movie but also serves as an executive producer. In addition, he anticipated a “surprise project no related to Black Widow at Marvel Studios”, Which leaves us with the question: how would it come back?

We know that Natasha romanoff had its closure in the MCU, not only in Avengers: Endgame, where we know his tragic end, but also in his solo film, which shows us more of his history and his family. Although everything points to the surprise project having Scarlett Johansson as a producer or a related position, this comment from Feige rekindled theories and commentary on the return of Black widow.

Many fans commented that Marvel he tends to have a lot of secrecy and surprise regarding his productions, so, just in case, we are going to analyze situations in which he could return Natasha romanoff. One possibility is to see this character but from another time, as has happened with Gamora on Endgame, that they use the gem of time and go looking for it. Another is thanks to the series Loki and What If…? They showed us the multiverse and taught us that there can be several versions of the same character. So we could see a variant of the agent Romanoff. There is also the possibility that Wanda maximoff revive the character, as you did with Vision, but this option is less likely.

So what we have 100% sure is that Scarlett Johansson will continue in the MCU in one way or another and that any problems the actress had with Disney it is more than solved.

Share it with whoever you want