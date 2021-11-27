At Marvel Studios he is already preparing the movie Shang-Chi 2, but he keeps all the details a secret from his great star Simu Liu.

The actor Simu liu has revealed that he knows nothing about Shang-chi 2 and blame Tom holland and Mark Ruffalo thus. Since in the past revealing too many secrets and now in Marvel studios they are very cautious about letting more people know what they are preparing for the next installments of their Cinematic Universe.

“Look, I think there was a time when they brought in the actors and said: Hey dude, here’s everything that’s going to happen. I feel like there were certain things that happened that messed it up. So, I don’t want to highlight anyone, but rather yell at Tom Holland and yell at Mark Ruffalo. They really just ruined it for the rest of us… No, no, we have no idea what will happen in Shang-Chi 2 “. Said Simu liu with a sympathetic tone.

What will happen in the sequel?

In the first installment, Marvel studios prepared an origin story, as they told us how Wenwu He obtained in the past the ten rings and that gave him great power and immortality. After a long time he had two sons who when they got older they faced him. So after defeating his father, Shang-chi got the Ten Rings, but thanks to the post-credits scene we know that a message has come from the other side of the Universe. So in the second installment they must continue with that story.

Which means that a new threat will be presented in Marvel studios, but unfortunately we have no idea what it is. So we can only wait to find out what they are preparing, luckily you can already see Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings on the streaming platform Disney Plus.