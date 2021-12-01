It is difficult to say no to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but there are those who prefer the Matrix saga.

Some actors with established careers have said no to Marvel studios, something that can be normal because they are looking for other challenges for their film projects. While Keanu reeves or Henry cavill They have had meetings with the film studio, but have not closed any deals, at least for now. But it is curious that a young actress decides not to join this Cinematic Universe, since her participation in it means instant popularity. Although if the possibility of being in the new movie of Matrix, may be more understandable.

It’s about the actress Jessica henwick, who will play a character named Bugs on Matrix Resurrections (2021). She has experience in superhero series as she gave life to Colleen wing on Iron fist. Even so, they proposed to him to join Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (2021), but rejected it for being in the continuation of the most important science fiction saga of the 21st century. In addition, it is rumored that his character will be very important, especially in the first half of the film.

In a recent interview Jessica henwick commented that it was a difficult decision, since for her it was a moment of “Red pill or blue pill”. Above all because Warner Bros. it forced him to choose between the two projects.

For now, it is not known what role he was offered in Marvel studios, but it would probably be Xialing (Shang-Chi’s sister) and what the actress ended up doing Meng’er Zhang. Do you think he made the right decision? Leave us your comments below.

One of the two characters will probably have a lot more run than the other.

Xialing from Marvel studios starred in the film’s post-credits scene Shang-chi, where we could verify that she is the new leader of the criminal organization called The ten rings. Which means that it will return in a series or movie in the next few years, since it has a lot to tell about its history. The movie of this new hero can be seen on the streaming platform Disney Plus by following this link.

While Bugs on Matrix Resurrections We do not know what destination it will have and it is not clear that they will make more deliveries of this saga. Since surely we will have to wait to find out what box office it has and if it likes viewers from all over the world.