The movie Spider-Man: No way home adds many impressive characters and now from Marvel Studios they have shared official images.

Attention SPOILERS. Spider-Man: No Way Home it is being a brutal success and people are being very satisfied with the final result. But above all because of the intervention of Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire, which are not simple cameos, but are fundamental to the final epic. Throughout filming and promotion, Marvel studios tried to keep everything a secret, but it was practically impossible, so now they officially welcome these versions of Peter parker from other film sagas.

Here we leave you the Concept Art of the characters that participated in the film of Marvel studios. Therefore, we can see the versions of Spider-man by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the Doctor octopus by Alfred Molina, Electro by Jamie Foxx, the Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, the Sandman of Thomas Haden Church and the Lizard by Rhys Ifans.

Will they return in future installments?

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has already exceeded 600 million dollars, which is a real outrage, because it has only been on the bill for a short time. And the fans of Marvel studios They are already wondering if we will see again Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire. For now, there are only rumors about it, but there is already talk that any of them could have their solo movie. Although the only thing that is clear that Tom holland yes he will return, since they intend to make a new trilogy at the time of the university of this Peter parker.

Have you seen Spider-Man: No way home?