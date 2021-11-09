Shocking images of Spider-Man: No Road Home have been leaked and Marvel Studios must be very angry with a specific person.

Of all the movies that will premiere Marvel studios in 2021, no doubt Spider-Man: No Way Home it is the one that is generating the most interest. But also, it is the one that has the most SPOILERS, rumors and leaks on the Internet. The latest has been unveiled by John Campea, a film critic who has shared images of all three versions of Spider-man together (Tom holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire) and of Charlie cox What Matt Murdock / Dardevil. Something that for a long time can be read online but that the film studio is jealously guarding so that all the surprises come when people go to the cinema to see the film.

The images we are talking about can be seen at this link. Now the question is … Are they real? Many people say they are photoshopped, but the John Campea revealed that they could be real and decided to remove them from their social networks.

In the picture, the light source is on the left side of Tom and Andrew’s face, but on the wrong side of Tobey’s. Obviously Photoshop. 5 minutes later someone contacts me saying it COULD be real so just to be safe I delete them. I’m going to dine. Then I watch a bit of the football game and turn on my computer and find that the damn things went viral and that I’m trending on Twitter. So yeah I thought (and still think) they are fake but who knows. It’s up to you”.

Who is John Campea?

Giovanni Burton “John” Campea is a Canadian film critic, podcaster, director, writer, producer, editor, and YouTuber. Since 2003 he dedicated himself to running film web pages, going from one to another until he created his own channel of Youtube in which it has 254,000 subscribers. So now we have to see if he takes advantage of the fame he has gained with the leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home what if Marvel studios take some action against him. But of course, if you don’t show a lot of all this information in the next trailer, the fans are going to start to get impatient.

Do you think these images are real? Are you looking forward to seeing Spider-Man: No way home? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. The rest of deliveries of Marvel studios can be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform.