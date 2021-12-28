Ever since they introduced Spider-Man to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, they have come up with a plan to shock fans of the character.

In 2016 we were able to see for the first time Spider-man from Tom holland at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in the film Captain America: Civil War. Since then he has repeated in Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Far from home (2019) and No way home (2021). In addition, within the film studio they always had a plan so that everything would fit together perfectly. And the key was the villains!

This is how Kevin Feige explained it:

«When we had the opportunity to bring Spider-Man to the MCU with Homecoming, he was really exploring two things that had never been explored before in the Spidey movies. “ He said Kevin Feige, boss Marvel studios. ‘You were making him a lot younger. Since he was in his junior years of high school and he was dealing with what it’s like to be so young and have these powers, and really enjoy the high school environment. And the other is that it’s set within the larger Marvel Universe and that there are other heroes there. So for the first movies we had to come up with a plan, so it was always: How do we do things that have never been done before? “

“It didn’t occur to us to do a new Green Goblin story, or do an Oscorp story, or do Doctor Octopus or whatever had been done before, so the Vulture and Mysterio were really the key characters. Even while we were doing that, and I had been saying it for years, even before someone asked me what I was thinking, it was clear to me that there is no one better than Alfred Molina as Doc Ock. “

I said: Putting on those shoes would be very, very difficult. And wouldn’t it be fun to find a way? If you were ever going to bring Doctor Octopus back, it would have to be Alfred Molina. And in the early development of this third Homecoming movie, we realized that thanks to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, there was a way to do it. “

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters and has smashed all box office forecasts. While the rest of deliveries of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.