Ghost Rider could join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe for years to come, but he first has to decide which actor will play him.

We have already seen Ghost rider in film twice in 2007 and 2011, played by Nicolas Cage. But now, they want to introduce it in Marvel studios but it will be totally reset. Which means that another actor is sought to bring him to life and the film studio is clear that it only wants two Hollywood stars for the role.

On the one hand, they have tried to convince Keanu reeves for me to interpret Ghost rider, but the actor who just premiered Matrix Resurrections and that it will also make two new deliveries of John wick, It seems that things are not very clear. So it is gaining much more momentum Norman reedus, an actor who has become world famous for playing Daryl Dixon in the series The walking dead.

Which of the two actors do you think would be a better fit as Ghost Rider? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Norman Reedus is more than willing to join the MCU.

While Keanu reeves has acknowledged that he has had conversations with Marvel studios and you think what character you would like to play. Norman reedus He has no doubts and in each interview he is asked about it, he reveals that he would be perfect to be the new Ghost rider, especially for the love he has for motorcycles. Something you share with Keanu reeves.

For now, there are many rumors that they could introduce Ghost rider in the movie of Blade before he had his own solo installment of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But this has not been officially confirmed, especially since there is a lot of secrecy about the story they are preparing for Blade, the half man / half vampire interpreted by Mahershala Ali.

While we wait for the expected signing to be made official, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios in the streaming platform Disney Plus.