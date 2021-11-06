Although shooting with 3D cameras became fashionable a while ago, Marvel Studios does not usually use this technique and we know why.

A while ago, the movie Avatar (2009) made it fashionable to shoot with 3D cameras, as there was finally a technology capable of immersing viewers in a more immersive experience. But it is something that a Marvel studios It has not interested him too much and there is a reason.

Thanks to the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we know that the post-credits scene of Thor (2011) was originally shot with 3D cameras and was created by the director of The Avengers (2012), Joss Whedon. It was such a complicated process that Kevin Feige thought it was not worth it and decided not to use that technology for the rest of the films.

The funny thing is that the post-credits scene of Thor that Marvel studios He tried to do it is exactly the same as the one that reached theaters and it is something quite simple, since it lasts less than 2 minutes and we can see the Doctor Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) walk down a hall and meet with Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson). The director of SHIELD shows him the Tesseract (Gem of Space) and at that moment we realize that Doctor Selvig is controlled by Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Jeremy latcham, executive producer of The Avengers, described the tedious filming by saying: “It took me so long to change a lens that it was really horrible. It was the longest day to shoot that little, tiny scene.

For or against 3D?

This is a good debate. Since there are many people who love 3D movies, although many others cannot bear to wear glasses for so long and there are even people who notice how the image darkens. On the other hand, with IMAX or HDFull 4K or 8K, the sharpness is brilliant and the movie is more enjoyable. So Marvel Studios was right not to go for 3D, although there was a time when movies with that technology raised a lot of money. In addition, little by little they have been losing popularity, but who knows if James Cameron will make it become fashionable again with Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5. How do you like to watch movies? Leave us your comments below.

All movies of Marvel studios are available in Disney Plus.