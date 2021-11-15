The movie The Eternals is the worst rated in the entire Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but the movie studio doesn’t care.

If we review the websites that collect criticism from the specialized press, we realize that The Eternals has bad grades. Especially if we compare it with the score of the fans who have been much more enthusiastic about this new adventure of Marvel studios. For example in Rottentomatoes critics give it 47%, while people add 80%.

For now, if we review the box office, it seems that viewers are agreeing with Marvel Studios. Given that The Eternals It has grossed over $ 281 million since its release, which is a pretty good figure. In addition, one of the executives of the study, Victoria Alonso, is clear that what is important is the opinion of the fans over the critics.

“We have tried to shake it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. It’s okay. Okay… We thank you for being a critic. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide.

There will be a sequel.

Attention SPOILERS. Although the critics did not like the film, it seems that we will continue to see the adventures of The Eternals, especially because the ending is very interesting since they must be judged for everything they have done. Hopefully soon they will give the release date to the sequel, although we do not know if the director will return. Chloé zhao. But without a doubt, she can continue to give you her unique vision to do something different when it comes to the usual deliveries of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The movie The Eternals can already be seen in theaters, while the rest of films and series of Marvel studios they are in the Disney Plus streaming platform.