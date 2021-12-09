It is still a great mystery when we will see the X-Men in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe with the rest of the characters.

When Disney I buy FOX, the characters of the X Men and of The Fantastic Four they returned to Marvel studios. But for now they are taking their integration into this Cinematic Universe in stride. Although it is clear that the series Loki paved the way to add any hero from different realities, so the time has come to be able to see new versions of Wolverine, Professor X, Jean gray And a long etcetera.

In a recent interview, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel studios, revealed that acquiring all these new characters has not changed the plans of the Cinematic Universe.

You know, I think we first mentioned it, or the Ancient One mentions it in Doctor Strange 1 when he’s taking Stephen Strange through that mind-blowing journey. It was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in comics. “

“You have to drive carefully because it can be overwhelming, but now also one with the history of more than 20 movies, there are enough characters that we can start playing that way. We brought it up, obviously, as part of Mysterio’s ruse in Spider-Man: Far From Home. I think the toys that were added to that toy box increased with the acquisition of Fox, but it did not change the Marvel Studios schedule while we were introducing the idea of ​​the multiverse. “

The Fantastic Four will have their movie.

While Marvel studios keeps it a secret when we will be able to see the X Men in the cinema, they are already preparing the debut of The Fantastic Four. Since they have planned a movie for the next few years and there are even rumors that they could be featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

For now, all we can do is wait for them to unveil their plans with the X Men and review all the films that already exist but do not belong to Marvel studios, on the streaming platform Disney Plus.