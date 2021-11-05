We already know very interesting new details of how we will see Daredevil in Marvel Studios compared to Netflix.

Attention SPOILERS. According to the leaked information, the first appearance of Daredevil / Matt Murdock interpreted by Charlie cox will be on Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), this is something that has been rumored for a long time. But the vigilante suit will not appear anywhere, but his facet as a lawyer will be shown. Although we will see his peculiar abilities when stopping a brick directed towards Peter Parker (Tom Holland) even though he’s blind.

Later Daredevil will repeat in the series of She-hulk and Threw out that will premiere in the Disney Plus streaming platform which can be accessed through this link. But the best thing is that later on he will have his own series. Although it will be here when the biggest change comes, since everything we have seen in Netflix it is not canon and therefore they will rewrite their connections with the different characters they want to add. However, they will not show anything of his past, something similar to what they have done with Spider-Man, since we do not know exactly how the spider bit him at Marvel Studios.

We will have to pretend the three seasons that we have already seen had never existed.

So Daredevil from Netflix It is not even a variant or version of another Earth. It just doesn’t belong to Marvel Studios. Something that does not happen with other characters like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) or Electro (Jamie Foxx) that we will also see in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel studios However, it is clear that they want to make an impact with the Daredevil, so it will also be very different from Netflix. So it will be a much more colorful red and that is closer to the general concept of the comics.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021, while She-hulk will come to Disney Plus in 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing the new Daredevil that Marvel Studios is preparing? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.