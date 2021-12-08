We are getting closer to seeing Kingpin in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and he could be closer to Thanos than we thought.

The actor Vincent D’Onofrio played Kingpin in the series Daredevil from Netflix and for some time it has been speculated that he could return to Marvel studios. In fact, in the series Hawk Eye, we could already see a mysterious character related to Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox) and we know that the “snap” from Thanos It is still something that greatly impacted the people of Earth. But some may have managed to climb economically and socially thanks to that event.

In the first episode of Hawk Eye, the character of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) infiltrates a clandestine auction of rare and valuable goods. One of the most impressive objects is the costume of Ronin, a ruthless assassin who nearly wiped out organized crime in New York. For this reason, many criminals are still looking for clues that reveal their true identity. Since for now, nobody knows that behind Ronin was Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) one of the avengers of Marvel studios that after “snap” of Thanos, where he lost his family, he decided to travel the world dispensing justice in his own way.

Theory about these two villains.

In the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Marvel studios which is available in Disney plus, they say the world collapsed after the “snap” from Thanos. Not only were human lives lost in a single instant, but governments collapsed, there was a lack of supplies, and a mass migration began.

Faced with such a situation, a man like Kingpin he could have easily prospered, for if he reacted in time, his illicit business and activities would have made him the crime king of New York. So just Ronin it may have been an obstacle in their way. But even Hawk Eye says there’s someone better not to mess with. That’s a clear reference to the organized crime boss, who will probably be Kingpin.

So the “snap” from Thanos and the activity of Ronin killing mob bosses could be a very profitable thing for a guy like Kingpin. Like the mass return of all the people who disappeared when Hulk also used the Infinity Gems. Since, without anyone like Ronin that bothers him and with governments needing someone to take care of all the chaos in a discreet way, the figure of Kingpin it could be huge these days. That is why it is the perfect time for us to see it and if it is Vincent D’Onofrio the one in charge of giving it life, much better. Although it is a different version from the series of Netflix.

We have seen this before.

Kingpin I could more or less copy what he did Adrian Toomes / The Vulture (Michael Keaton) when the Chitauri they attacked New York. Since he used the alien technology that was scattered throughout the city to his advantage.

Hopefully soon Marvel studios reveal the plans you have for Kingpin. But they are already warning that the fifth episode of Hawk Eye it will be very important. So no one should miss it when it premieres in Disney plus on December 15, 2021.