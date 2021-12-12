Will Marvel Studios ever win the Oscar for Best Picture? This is a challenge for the film studio that is very difficult to achieve.

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has received many Oscar nominations, but in visual effects categories. Just Black panther (2018), went outside the norm and obtained other recognitions and went on to win 3: Best Soundtrack, Best Production and Best Costume. Considering that for now there are more than 20 films, it is a bit low performance.

The normal thing would be to think that the Academy has something against the cinema of superheroes or comic book characters. But Dc comics Has obtained 7 Oscars in total with movies like Superman (1978), Batman (1989), The dark knight (2008), Suicide Squad (2016) and Joker (2019).

So what is the problem?

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel studios, has criticized the Academy for what he calls “gender bias”:

“I think we are always at a deficit due to the Marvel Studio logo and due to a gender bias that certainly exists. I loved that for a brilliant moment there with Black Panther that was put aside and the work was recognized for the achievement that it was.

Kevin Feige He also talked about that Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings It could be the Marvel Studios movie that has any chance of winning a major Oscars this year.

“There are a lot of comic book fans who didn’t know who Shang-Chi was. And yet the work that Destin, Dave, Sue, and Joel did created something new that connected with audiences. “

“We recognized it, the audience recognized it, and I sure would love for the hard work of all these people who are telling their story to be recognized as it deserves.”

Do you think any of the Marvel Studios installments deserved an Oscar? Leave us your comments below. It must be remembered that this Cinematic Universe can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.