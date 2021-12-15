Little by little, the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is weaving a very interesting web of villains and we can already add a very impressive new name.

Attention SPOILERS. For now we do not know what they are plotting for him Marvel Studios Cinematic Universebut they are certainly featuring a lot of villains who have great connections with each other. So there is a great conspiracy that for now involves Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Sharon carter (Emily VanCamp), Jack duquesne (Tony Dalton), Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) and Razor fist (Florian Munteanu).

This is how the pieces are on the board.

It all started with the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Disney plus. Since there is a very enigmatic character who seems to be acting in the shadows. Is about Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, she names John walker What US Agent and also hires Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to kill Clint barton (Jeremy Renner) in the film’s post-credits scene Black widow. But, in the series of Hawk Eye, Yelena Belova decides to investigate who really hired him and is about Kingpin Y Eleanor Bishop. While Jack duquesne it is also related to them.

As if this were not enough, there are other characters that we can add to this great conspiracy within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. As Sharon carter She ends up being admitted as an agent of the United States government and it seems that she is up to no good. In addition, you now have a lot of information, technology and weapons at your disposal. While on the other hand, we have Baron Zemo He also has his own plans but ended up captured by the Dora Milaje from Wakanda. Finally, there is the criminal organization of The ten rings which will now be led by Xialing, which is accompanied by Razor fist.

So there are a lot of things that you still have to explain from Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, because we have the pieces in place but we don’t know their intentions. But surely they will explain it to us in the movies that will be released in cinemas and series that we will see in Disney plus.