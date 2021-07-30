Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has always been a big advocate of releasing movies to theaters and he hasn’t liked what Disney has done with Black Widow.

Black widow it was destined to be one of the great releases of 2020. But the pandemic arrived and they had to delay its arrival in theaters. In all that time it was internally debated in Disney Y Marvel studios which was the best way to reach the audience. In the end they decided that it was in theaters and on the platform Disney Plus at the same time (with Premium access). This has provoked the anger of Kevin Feige.

Also, the actress Scarlett Johansson, who has been playing Black widow since 2010, he has sued Disney for failing to fulfill his contract. But also Matthew Belloni, Former editor of The Hollywood Reporter, claims that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also unhappy with the film’s hybrid release.

“Kevin Feige is a business man and is not prone to corporate confrontations or yelling. But they have told me that he is angry and embarrassed. ” Says Matthew Belloni. “Marvel Studios lobbied Disney against the Black Widow day and date plan, preferring the exclusivity of the big screen and not wanting to alter her talent. And then when the shit hit the fan, the movie started to sink and Johansson’s team threatened to litigate, she wanted Disney to fix this with her. “

You will find more information about Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney by following this link.

The numbers seem to support the operation.

Currently, cinema films are not obtaining the box office they had in 2019, but little by little the sector is recovering. Above all it is thanks to the use of streaming, although that is another issue. Movies like Fast and furious 9 has obtained about 623 million dollars when the normal thing is that they are around 1000 million. So the $ 319 million of Black widow plus the collection for the Disney Plus Premium access, it seems that it is a good figure for the film. So Marvel Studios shouldn’t get mad at Disney, as the strategy has worked. Especially since they cannot pretend to have the blockbusters from before with a minor film that contributes very little to the story in general as it is Black widow.

The next to arrive are Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, The Eternals Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. All of them will be exclusive releases in theaters, so we will check what numbers they get at the box office and if Disney has really been confused with Black widow.

