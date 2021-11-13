Marvel Studios announces Agatha: House of Harkness series

Agatha Harkness will return to the scene within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when she heads the Agatha: House of Harkness series, which will reach digital platforms

Like Agatha there are not two! One of the characters that won over Marvel fans was Agatha Harkness, who after her WandaVision debut will return to headline a new series for Marvel Studios, Agatha: House of Harkness.

Within the framework of Disney Plus Day, Marvel Studios announced that the Agatha: House of Harkness series will reach digital platforms, which will be a spin-off of WandaVision.

Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness, the witch who became interested in Wanda Maximoff’s powers, and who explained that Chao Magic was responsible for the events that happened in Westview.

This new series will explore in detail the life of Aghata Harkness, who in the comics was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and her debut took place in the pages of Fantastic Four # 94 (January, 1970), when Reed Richards and Ben Grimm They asked him to take care of little Franklin.

Agatha saved the Fantastic Four from the clutches of the Frightful Four, when she turned one of her members, known as Sandman (not Flint Marko) into rock.

In the MCU the appearance of Agatha Harkness begins to unravel much of the mystery that surrounds the Westview anomaly, although the enchantress could become an ally of a more evil being, Mephisto.

Agatha: House of Harkness would arrive on digital platforms in the course of 2022 or in the year 2023, as part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Marvel

