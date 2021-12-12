Before the premiere of the film this December 15, Marvel has shared three short scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although in none of these are there traces of the other Spider-Man, they give us more context of the scenes that we have already seen in the trailers, and also confirm that it will pick up exactly where Far From Home left off.

One of these videos that you have posted Marvel It is the first minute of the movie. In it, we see how the people of New York turn against Peter Parker, forcing him already MJ to escape the streets to avoid confrontation and accusations that he has killed Mysterio.

We do not see what happens to Peter Y MJ after this, apart from hiding high up to avoid the crowds. Peter calls Ned, who also just saw the reveal, and then the scene ends.

The following video gives us an extended look at the first fight between Peter and the Dr. Oc by Alfred Molina. This seems to disprove the fan theory that the scene was edited in the trailer just to make it look like she was talking to him. Spider-man of the MCU, when in fact he was about to face the version of Tobey Maguire. Unless this is also an edit, it seems pretty straightforward, there is only one Spidey in this scene.

The last scene that has been shared is a new version of the spell of Doctor Strange, which includes additional dialogs. Fans already suspected that this Stephen Strange is not all that he seems, as this would be quite reckless, even for him. This new clip adds fuel to the fire, as he looks very eager to rush out to cast a very dangerous spell. He reveals that everything could have been avoided if Strange had explained the situation to Peter a little better, and it would have given him time to say what exactly he would like me to do, suggesting that the wizard wanted him to screw it up.

In any case, it won’t be long before we find out for sure what’s going on. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres this Wednesday, so start silencing words on Twitter if you don’t want spoilers.