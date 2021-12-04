We may no longer see the Captain America as we knew him after the events of the epic film of Avengers Endgame which was a closure to a long career of films that he had prepared Marvel studios throughout all these years. One of the most beloved characters by viewers was Captain America played by Chris Evans.

The premiere episode of Hawk Eye, made by Jeremy renner, presented the debut of Rogers: The Musical, a show of Broodway that shows in an interesting way the life of the one who was the first Avenger. In this sense and to pay tribute to the Captain America, Marvel launched a post on Instagram to publicize the timeline of his most iconic weapon: the shield.

At first it is shown as the first carrier to Howard stark ending with the new Captain America from Sam wilson. What do we know about the future of Captain America and his iconic shield? The last that is known is that the fourth installment of Captain America will be starred by Mackie, actor who plays Sam wilson.

The first two episodes of the Hawk Eye series are now available on the streaming platform of Disney +.