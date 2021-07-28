Marvel Studios reminds us that the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is just around the corner with a new preview

Starring Simu Liu as Marvel’s Kung-Fu Master, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the next Marvel Studios film to be released in theaters in Phase 4 of the MCU, and will be the first solo film. since 2019 Captain Marvel to introduce a new Marvel character and will do so with the first Asian superhero as the protagonist in a Marvel Studios production. The film also stars Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Benedict Wong as leads.

The film will follow the character of Simu Liu as she confronts her past with the mysterious Ten Rings organization and its leader, The Mandarin, who is also her father. In iron Man 3 he was introduced to a fake Mandarin with Ben Kingsley playing the character who later turned out to be an actor named Trevor Slattery.

The trailer emphasizes that Shang Chi must face his destiny

Now, Marvel Studios has unveiled a new trailer for the movie that shows the fight between Shang-Chi and his father, as both are seen using the power of the Ten Rings on him. However, the trailer titled “Destiny” establishes Shang-Chi’s relationship with Katy from Awkwafina, showing him before one of their matches in the wrestling ring. The trailer also shows some snippets of the story, as well as Mandarin in the past. Finally, the trailer ends with Shang-Chi nailing his superhero landing and preparing to take on his father.

The new Shang-Chi trailer may be brief, but it packs a lot of action as well as new visuals that we haven’t seen in previous previews. You can see more of Shang-Chi’s fight with Razor fist as well as the fight between Shang-Chi and her father in what is likely to be the climax of the film.

That fight appears to be over the Ten Rings, the terrorist organization, and the weapons behind it. Given that there is so much mystery surrounding the movie and previous iterations of the Ten Rings in both the MCU and Marvel comics, it is unknown what awaits. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With just over a month to go until the film’s release, those mysteries will soon be revealed when the film opens on September 3.