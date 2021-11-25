Welcoming you to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these will be the projects in which Daredevil will be in it.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) started with the movie of Hombre de Hierro In 2008, the company had already been making some superhero tapes before. One of these was Daredevil, who starred Ben affleck. However, this did not convince the critics or the audience at all.

On the other hand, to try to give the character another chance, the producer tried again a short time ago, when she created the series with an alliance of Netflix. However, all this coincided with the purchase of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ by Disney.

In this way, the franchise became the property of ‘The House of Mouse’, leaving out of the canon the titles that were with other chains, including the previous or The Defenders, where the vigilante of Hell’s Kitchen.

However, little by little there was talk of the arrival of the hero to the UCM. Everything indicates that it will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that after this, his debut, will be recurrent in this universe.

Confirming the theory, various insiders, including the program Binge Watch This, they mentioned what would be the projects in which the hero will be. In this way, it was known that there are four and they are the following (in premiere order): Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-hulk, Threw out and a solo series or movie.

Of all, its appearance in the third of these is the only one almost mandatory, given the context of the main character of it. Now, there are sources that assure that Charlie cox It will continue to be the one who gives it life, but we will have to wait until next December 16, when the Spider-Man film is released to clear doubts and deny comments.