The mystical universe, which surrounds the idiosyncrasy of the Iron Fist character, returns to the scene to add depth to a story of dragons whose power is offered to immortal weapons.. Panini comics brings us the new Iron Fist miniseries with scripts by veteran Larry Hama.

When there is good raw material to look for

The stage that Ed Brubaker and Matt Fraction carried out in the first decade of this century, with illustrators such as David Aja, was a reference for the future for all those writers who wanted to continue with that important legacy that they left between cities. celestials of different sizes and immortal weapons that were in charge of protecting them. That Immortal Iron Fist enriched the entire environment of our protagonist, giving it greater depth and making it clear that from that moment on he would have at his side a new batch of allies of the most varied colors, all with the same condition as Danny Rand, holders of the Chi of the Dragon of each of those mythical cities.

Larry Hamma collects all those wickers to embark on a visceral fight with the future of all cities at stake. Add one more location to those already known, the hidden city, where the citadel of Bao Fu is located and a sealed door behind which dangerous demons hide with a plan to escape, one that includes taking the hearts of the ancient dragons. For this they have mercenaries hired for this purpose such as The Supervisor or Lady Bullseye. But Iron Fist is not in inferiority either, as his inseparable companion Luke Cage is joined by Brother Dog, Fat Cobra, the Bride of Nine Spiders and … General Okoye, leader of the Dora Milaje wakandesas.

The cinema gave it greater relevance

Being played by Danai Gurira (Michonne in The Walking Dead) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has caused that, the leader of the elite body that protects the king of Wakanda, takes on a greater importance in the world of comics. Although the character was created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira a little over twenty years ago, Okoye is now enjoying his best moment and we can see it throughout the narrative. Her role in the story is not that of a troupe that accompanies the main actor, but that she gradually makes her place until she occupies a leading place that she does not seek because of her charisma and her impetus places her there on her own merits.

Dave Wachter’s stroke, who has only a couple of collaborations in Marvel apart from this miniseries (much more has been lavished on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for IDW Publishing, yes, the Ninja Turtles), offers a perfect oriental setting with very defined by incredibly fine lines that give it a very identifiable style of its own. The American does not skimp on details and leaves us a final fight in the rain in which we can feel the heaviness of the ground, the effort against the elements and the eyes that are narrowed to continue fighting under unfavorable conditions.

Time for change

We are not going to gut the end of this volume of Iron Fist but the truth is that it marks a before and after in Danny Rand because from now on things for him are going to be very different from what he is used to. Hama has charted a new milestone in the long Iron Fist saga that does not disappoint, offers new perspectives to explore, and leaves us with a promising future. If you like the character, his kung-fu and a good dose of mysticism made in K’un Lun, in these pages you will enjoy great fights and a pleasant touch of humor that is not at odds with the whole.