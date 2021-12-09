The definitive delivery of Heroes Reborn has arrived, closing several plots but leaving others open for the future. Panini comics He holds tightly the whip that punishes our minds in the face of a resolution that is certainly difficult to swallow.

The need for something like that

Replay the concept Heroes reborn has been debatable at all times and worries the pressing lack of ideas of the publisher, which does nothing more than recover the names of old sagas, as will happen soon with Inferno (hoping that the result is much better). Precisely Marvel is known as The House of Ideas. In sixty years of history, since the Fantastic Four # 1, there is a lot of which you can get inspiration so choosing a theme that was not a flashy success to do something even worse … is nonsense. It’s not just the screenwriter, the editors have a lot to say as well. It hardly turned out to be an excuse to pit The Avengers against the Supreme Squad.

That finally serves as a preamble to something new related to Mephisto does not justify calling it Heroes Reborn, it could have been given another name. The result would not have been better but at least they would have saved going to the comparison. The participation of some of the protagonists does not go beyond mere minions that does not even serve as an excuse for their employment. All very run-down, too obvious, a remix of origins and stories of others that does not benefit the development of the members of the Supreme Squad either. If even The Avengers seem to be passing by. Nobody finishes explaining how an event that affects the whole world due to the intervention of a demonic cosmic cube has no real effect on the regular collections of the entire Marvel Universe, not even those that theoretically intervene. It looks more like an Elsewhere or a What If ?.

You could see it coming

Does not have Heroes reborn a conclusion that satisfies in none of the posed possibilities. The end is open and the resolution of the adventure is crude, we practically find a fortunate solution, a return to normality that we can hardly attribute to the intervention of The Avengers and yes to the whim of destiny that benefits the numerical advantage. It’s almost ridiculous, uninteresting. Jason Aaron crashes with this story, he has not been able to carry out an approach very caught by the hair but he has not led the reader to arouse their attention, with topics that have barely raised an eyebrow at a curious wink.

The work of Ed McGuinness maintains the level to which we are accustomed in the header of The Avengers, despite the cartoonish appearance to which some of the characters are subjected, especially those who do not wear a mask. Highlights the duel between Hyperion and Thor, two runaway trains with the power to destroy a city in a matter of seconds. What is not convincing, although it is gimmicky, is the way of posing the numerical superiority that leads to victory. Eco and Marca Estelar are more than enough and are sufficient both individually and collectively.

Concluding

This mess ends with a suspense, it is a nonsense made comic. It contributes little to the mythology of the Marvel Universe and does not stand out either as an event or as an independent reading. Its irrelevance will be judged when the door that remains open is resolved, but not all the Mephistos of the Multiverse look like they can lift this. If the Jason Aaron stage is not turning out to be much to the liking of the Avengers fandom, Heroes reborn It has not helped to improve the opinion on the matter, if perhaps it has descended another step, on the way to the very purgatory of the authors whose ideas do not give more of themselves and a change of register and a break from the superhero genre is imposed.