The third staple installment of the new incarnation of Heroes Reborn brings us the Specter Doctor and the Nighthawk on hyper-vitaminized adventures. Panini comics manages with these episodes to improve a little the impression we had of the series so far.

Clear and shadows

The two characters, who star in the two installments grouped in this number three of Heroes Reborn, precisely personify an irrefutable contrast between light and darkness. While Doctor Specter, the member of the Supreme Squad whose powers emanate from a luminous prism (like those of a certain DC Comics character come from a ring that is charged from a flashlight), displays a wide range of light-based powers, in the opposite spectrum we have Nighthawk, our Batman in this story, a man of color who hides in the shadows, in the darkest night and protected by stealth, with all the necessary ingredients in history to emulate the bat man ( although it will not be like that). A very given contrast in all artistic manifestations, in religions and in everyday life, the identification of good and evil between what comforts us and what causes us fear.

And continuing with the obvious influences on Heroes Reborn We are going to meet a Spectrum Doctor linked to superheroic tasks in space while the Nighthawk lives in Ravencroft an episode very typical of what we could witness in the Arkham Asylum of Gotham City. All these parallels connect with very familiar situations within the Marvel Universe. In the cosmic section we will have Rocket Raccoon and Groot as antagonists, taking the opportunity to introduce Star Brand, and in Washington DC we will experience how the Spiderman universe intertwines (this is where Nighthawk clearly stands out from Batman) with the life of Congressman Kyle Richmond, with prominent roles for the Black Cat, Gwen Stacy or a host of villains from the wall-crawler franchise, with the Green Goblin at the helm.

The hidden literary device

Sometimes the authors surprise us with references that appear in the background in the form of winks, as a joke or a direct and very serious reference, as is the case at hand. We are talking about a phrase written on one of the walls of the interior corridors of the Frenopathic Ravencroft and that we can attribute to the American novelist and poet Jack Kerouac (1922-1969): “The only people for me are the crazy ones!” Precisely this quote fits the plot perfectly as Kerouac was the greatest exponent of the Beat Generation and his work was about narratives based on real events in his life and the people with whom he interacted. Nighthawk is responsible for leading Ravencroft to multitudes of criminally insane and now is the time to face it.

Jason Aaron has not only given us this curious detail but also improves with these installments to which we had previously been offered snippets of the lives of Hyperion and Blur. The tone achieved achieves greater relevance, allowing Doctor Specter and Nighthawk to enjoy two adventures that leave them better off than their predecessors, but maintaining that arrogance that the members of the Supreme Squad of America show, a characteristic that can have a lot to do with the person responsible for having produced this change in the world that we previously knew. He is a common suspect in the latest productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although we have not seen him anywhere yet but he is expected around every corner.

Special guests

As we have been seeing in previous issues, the drawing of each episode has been made by a different artist, with the exception of the pages that at the end of each installment are authored by Ed McGuinness. For Heroes Reborn # 4 and # 5 USA we have two most interesting options, both with a very short background within Marvel, just a couple of appearances by James Stokoe and a cover by rm Guera. But both have succeeded with previous jobs. Stokoe collaborated on Godzilla comics and recently we were able to enjoy him on Aliens: Dead Orbit. Guera, for her part, rejoins her steps with Jason Aaron after their famous collaborations in Scalped and Los Malditos.

The result is very successful on the part of both. They are a great choice, each one in their own style, because let’s not forget the enormous difference in the approach of each story, that light and darkness that characterizes each chapter. The few pages of McGuinness barely serve to reunite The Avengers for the end of the event, with Starmark and Black Panther joining the lineup of those recovered by Blade. We still have two episodes focused on Princess Power and the Supreme Squad together before we face the denouement. We can affirm without much doubt that this number improves the above, although without throwing many rockets to celebrate it.