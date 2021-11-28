We are approaching the outcome of this new incarnation of the concept Heroes Reborn in a shorter format and certainly decaffeinated. The Supreme Squad of America does not doubt the publication of Panini comics and despite the aggressive approach they approach The Avengers to amend them.

Seize the legend in Heroes Reborn

Throughout each of the numbers they have composed Heroes RebornIncluding the specific specials that have been compiled in the two Compendium volumes, we have not stopped seeing how the members of the Supreme Squad have occupied moments in the lives of very recognizable heroes, making them their own. If we have already been able to verify clear parallels such as that of the Nighthawk with Spiderman, now we have Zarda, Princess Power, with Thor. The winks are constant and abundant, both directly and in the background, from the most classic stages to the most current, showing the path of the God of Thunder carried out by an imitation of Wonder Woman that embraces violence and its consequences, including killing, just like his teammates.

Skipping to the second episode contained in this double staple of Heroes Reborn, there is a reference to a past Superheroic Civil War that faced Hyperion with the Nighthawk, leaving wounds that are still visible in the present. But not only that, other snippets let us see that the Squad dealt with the Phoenix problem or how Norman Osborn formed his Dark Avengers under the name Dark Squad. Hyperion, Doctor Specter, Blur, Nighthawk and Princess Power have been focusing on themselves all the relevant events that have taken place since the creation of the Marvel Universe as we had known it, Mephistazo included. The saying goes: “Divide and conquer.” Here we are witnesses of something very different, concentrate and everything will end in a bloodbath.

Houston, we have a problem

Throughout the narrative, the protagonists have been assuming that something is happening with their world, that what they understood by normality did not correspond to what it should be in reality. This circumstance even seems to divide the members of the Supreme Squad before the more than foreseeable confrontation with the Avengers that will take place in the fifth and last issue of this event, already with the name Heroes Return in the original copy published in the United States. Jason Aaron has continued to weave the lives of the Squad supported by the viscerality unleashed as a hallmark, with the corresponding loss of values, which makes it difficult to identify with a concept of superheroes closer to the evil that looms in the background.

Aaron surrounds himself with the stroke of Erika D’Urso and Aaron Kuder for the final two episodes. In the case of the Italian, it is a huge opportunity to discover her because her appearances in Marvel have been limited to Powerful Valkyries and little else. He is young, under thirty years old, so seeing the result of his work we can predict a promising future in the environment. His drawing is even reminiscent of Pepe Larraz with details a la Daniel Warren Johnson. Hopefully he drifts towards his own style to make a name for himself because quality is abundant and it is not the only one that has started his career receiving the nicknames of an imitator, see the example of Bill Sienkiewicz in his early days as a “double” of Neal Adams, to name one.

Evolution

In the case of Kuder, precisely, we glimpse that improvement compared to the numbers he drew in Dan Slott’s current stage in The Fantastic Four. It leaves us rough details during the representation of the Superheroic Civil War that took place in this universe, much less softened its drawing, which is enhanced by the violence that the Supreme Squad has been unleashing since the beginning of the series. This is something that seems innate to this reality that venerates Mephisto as a divinity and has as President of the nation a Phil Coulson very influenced by that inherent evil at all levels. McGuinness continues to deal with a limited number of plates at the end of each episode.

We can almost say that we are relieved to be reaching the end of this project that it is not going to leave a pleasant mark on the palate of fans of The Avengers in particular and the Marvel Universe in general. Although the level of Jason Aaron’s stage at the head of the Mightiest Heroes on Earth is leaving a lot to be desired, this type of event does not favor a situation that is not enjoying the favor of the public. It only remains to finish the job and hope that the outcome of Heroes Reborn maintains the approved.