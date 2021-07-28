Marvel Future Revolution already has a release date

After several months of anticipation and beta testing, it was revealed today that Marvel future revolution, the long-awaited mobile game starring Marvel characters, it will finally be available next August.

Through an official statement, Marvel and Netmarble have revealed that Marvel future revolution It will arrive on iOS and Android devices on August 25, 2021, and pre-registration for these platforms is now available. This is the description that is offered about it:

“Marvel Future Revolution begins as numerous Earths converge in the multiverse to form an entirely new ‘Prime Earth’ filled with unique zones and missions to explore, such as the high-tech New Stark City, the dangerous Hydra Empire, the wild and rugged Sakaar, and many more. As agents of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ superhero team, players will work together to fight an onslaught of supervillains and defend the ‘Prime Earth’ from an endless series of threats.

Marvel future revolution is a sequel to Marvel Future Fight of 2015, where much of the Marvel character catalog converge in a single universe with the aim of stopping a fight that involves other alternate realities. The new game is an action RPG with cooperative elements.

It will be interesting to see how this title performs, especially considering the popularity of the MCU. Marvel future revolution It will arrive on iOS and Android devices on August 25, 2021. In related topics, you can play Marvel’s avengers free this weekend. Similarly, it seems that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it would already be in production.

Via: Marvel future revolution

