Marco Checchetto returns to the pencils of the collection of Daredevil and we celebrate it as if Spain had won another great international championship of any sport. Panini comics explains in detail why there is more than one Bullseye.

It all started with a sheep … or was it with Ben Reilly …

We had to wait a whole month to find a detailed clarification that allows us to understand how it was possible for Bullseye to move so fast as to kill in different parts of New York City in short periods of time in Daredevil. At first we did not see it coming but now it finds its logical reasoning in science and its advances throughout the history of humanity, focusing in this case on the cloning of living organisms. Wilson Fisk wanted to find a way to control the greatest assassin of all time and as we’ve been seeing in previous episodes, the shot has backfired.

He has fared so badly that even the mayor of New York City himself has “tattooed” a crosshair in the back and has to remain hidden from the risk of having Bullseye loose and multiplied by three. While Elektra has to deal with a threat that individually is already a serious headache to consider a confrontation in triplicate. Pride is not a good travel companion so Natchios will seek help when things get complicated and she is not alone, she has friends among the most powerful.

Mutiny on board

The prison burns when the inmates take over. The experiments that are being carried out end up affecting the prison population and even Matt Murdock himself, who has become their leader. The drugs that increase the aggressiveness of those locked up behind bars pose a most curious tirade since one of the virtues that Daredevil handles is the search for self-control. It is not a few times that throughout the pages of his regular collection, Matthew has succumbed to his darker side but his struggle always persists.

Now he must regain control of himself so as not to harm the one who wants to help him. Being frank and telling the truth about what is happening is not exactly helpful in this moment of high tension but as in the case of Elektra, Matt is not there to reject a helping hand in that moment of need. The effects of the experiment in the laboratory are diminishing but if it were not for the collaboration of a certain detective, who dares to penetrate to the depths of the facilities, we would still be facing a different outcome.

Listening to Cole North’s thoughts

Chip Zdarsky doesn’t miss a good opportunity when it comes to putting Cole North on the scene, surely his most important creation as far as this stage in the Cuernecitos collection is concerned. The detective, who went from being a good toothache for Matt to becoming an ally he can trust, always responds to his commitment to integrity, but this time he complements it with an analysis of the relationship that binds him to the Devil. Guardian of Hell’s Kitchen. A dissertation within his own mind that perfectly sums up what we’ve been seeing over the more than two years of Daredevil comics we’ve been running since the collection was renumbered.

Marco Checcheto returns in this issue but it will hardly be a mirage. At least we know that in the next two episodes his replacement will be Stefano Landini, who will try to clone the stroke of his compatriot, saving the distances, to give greater consistency in pencils. Marco’s rawness barely lets us see beyond his enormous figure and shows it with each episode that he can dedicate time to. This collection without one of the star artists of the moment would not be the same but we are still very fans of Zdarsky and everything that comes to mind.