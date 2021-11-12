New installment of Chip Zdarsky’s stage at the head of the collection of Daredevil. Panini comics It brings us closer and closer to prison intrigues while new alliances are brewing on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

Despair

When hope is about to be lost, any little light at the end of the tunnel can be attractive enough to sell our own soul to the devil. Death is a path of no return for ordinary mortals, but for comic book characters it is a state from which one can return. Normally we see how heroes and villains return from the Eliseo with great ease, but this time the option includes much more expendable secondaries, although The Hand does not deny its resurrection techniques if it can benefit from it.

The group finds complications in many of its flanks. Bullseye’s forward flight turns him back into the unpredictable killer psychopath we all know. His time at Ravencroft does not seem to have been entirely good for his mental health but it is precisely his exacerbated madness that makes him rise as one of the most fearsome antagonists, especially considering his past with Elektra Natchios, his potential rival while exercising. Daredevil’s work on the rooftops of the city.

Strength and remorse

Not everyone can take charge of their lives with the passion and fortitude of Matthew Murdock and his replacement as Daredevil. Coping with severe trauma without the need for outside help is within the reach of only a privileged few whose minds are perfectly ordered and their goals clear. Elektra’s sidekick Alice can’t get over the fact that she shot a man at point-blank range. It is the same whatever the argument Miss Natchios offers you, or whether it was a member of the Hand who immediately dissolved into a cloud of dust. It is a death caused by a barely adolescent that will not be easy to overcome.

Chip Zdarsky returns to delight us with an episode full of great moments, without leaving a single vignette without offering any important detail of what he has come to tell us. He doesn’t stop at constantly positioning each character, advancing enough to always be relevant, constant in his effort. It does not cease to reward the faithful reader, the one who attends the title on a monthly basis. Something is cooking at all times and the intrigue about the result only increases.

When there is no one to compare it to, it improves

Mike Hawthorne is in charge of the drawing of this issue of Daredevil alone, as he will do the next one, with the inks of Adriano Di Benedetto. Seeing him act alone, without sharing the pages with the shining star that is Checchetto, makes his work much more valued. They are not currently comparable but their work is commendable and worthy of greater recognition than I normally attribute to them. The drama that he gives to the use of brute force or the reflection of the madness unleashed in those who lose control of the situation make him a very worthy substitute for the Italian who has conquered my retinas.

Another very round episode that progresses considerably despite the short length of 24 comic-book pages. All the open plots get their corresponding dose of information, from Matt to his brother Mike, from Elektra to Wilson Fisk, from Izzy Libris to Bullseye … I can say with total sincerity that despite having this collection in staple I will buy the compilation volumes in hard cover when the time comes. Mr. Zdarsky, my tens.