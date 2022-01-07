The X-Men franchise at Marvel Studios is coming soon and this incredible actress could become part of it

The future of Marvel studios is written with “X” of X Men. Maybe the MCU Phase 4 do not finally introduce the mutants as you have other plans currently and one of them is to prioritize The Fantastic Four. But sooner or later The X-Patrol It will arrive in its great cinematographic universe and perhaps it will end up with an incredible actress in its cast.

Jessica chastain, who played the villain of the movie Dark Phoenix, has spoken with ComicBook and has dropped the plans that she would accept if the study chaired by Kevin Feige offered him the opportunity to be part of his saga. «I’d be more interested in playing a villain than a comic book hero, because I think villains are more fun. I would love for it to be a villain that already existed in the comics and was not created for the movie. And that, in addition, he did not have to sign such a long contract. I am a woman from a single movie. But it would be great to play a villainous character who later disappeared.«.

How will the mutants be presented at the MCU?

The arrival of the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has raised many questions from fans. And, above all, many theories. How will they be presented? At the moment, we do not know any official details about it. But if we take into account the way Kevin Feige and company work, always building “forward”, they will surely make a very interesting story.

One of the theories that was rumored since the purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney was to use the clicks of the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame What macguffin or cover letter of the mutant gene. However, it does not seem that it will be this way. Or, at the moment, they haven’t dropped any clues at the beginning of Phase 4 that would make us think about it.