Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus plans could bring a canceled series back to life in surprising ways

Since Disney plus came into our lives and Marvel studios started the Phase 4 of the UCM, the House of Ideas He has gone out of his way to give us a ton of superhero content in just one year. In a single course we have had great television series such as WandaVision or Loki, and also Hawk Eye, which is now fully available on the streaming platform.

However, what about the series that existed before the appearance of Disney Plus? What happens, for example, with the series of Netflix What Daredevil, Jessica jones, Luke cage and company? Or, to go with the news of the day, what about Agents of SHIELD? Maybe some of them were not entirely satisfactory for the fans, but they are there. Are they part of the UCM? Will they do it in the future?

We don’t know, but what we do know is that Marvel fans are asking the studio to continue with Agents of SHIELD. Using the hahstag #SaveAgentsOfSHIELD, the lovers of this television series (which already connected in the past with the MCU) are publicly requesting the resurrection of its cherished history. We will have to wait to find out if the study agrees to these demands.

The studio has already agreed to Daredevil’s demands in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so now anything is possible

At the moment, the constant requests by fans for the return of Daredevil from Charlie cox they materialized in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The surprise appearance of Matt murdock in the movie of Spider-man opens up infinite possibilities. And, perhaps, in that promising future of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios there will be a gap one day for the continuation of Agents of SHIELD.