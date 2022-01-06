The new Marvel Studios movie could have already been confirmed and it would be a surprise and a gift for lovers of the MCU

After the great start of the MCU Phase 4 In 2021, this new year looks just as good as the last. And to top it all Marvel studios could have confirmed his new movie. Considering how successful you have been with the preceding products, this information does not surprise us at all!

Rumors of GeekosityMag point to the possibility that the study chaired by Kevin Feige confirm soon Black widow 2. The sequel to Black widow would have the leading role of Florence pugh In the role of Yelena Belova. And they would also employ Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as secondary.

The two actresses have shown great connection and on-screen chemistry while filming. Hawk Eye, being two very interesting narrative elements for the future of Marvel Studios. So we would have Black widow 2 starring the new Black Widow and Hawkeye.

The MCU’s new hot couple could be coming

The friendship of these two characters in the MCU would go back, paradoxically, to the mentors of both characters. Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) Y Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) they were great friends in the past and lived a real dramatic schism at the climax of Avengers: Endgame.

This narrative arc of what happened in the planet Vormir with the Soul Gem is taken up precisely in the series of Hawk Eye, now available in full at Disney plus. The dramatic impact of what happened in Vormir has created a real trauma in Clint, who must deal with it.

It would be very interesting to see Black widow 2 with Yelena and Kate. The expectation would be immediate, since both characters have liked a lot among the fans. In addition, both Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld are two extraordinary actresses, with a lot of talent and a generational load behind them with an immeasurable media impact.

If this information is confirmed, it is most likely that Marvel Studios fans will soon celebrate the arrival of the Black Widow sequel in style.