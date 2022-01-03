Today is the florence pugh birthday Y Marvel studios could give you one black widow series to celebrate it properly.

The British actress was born on January 3, 1996 and, at age 26, has become one of the most charismatic and promising actresses of her generation.

Having appeared in the black widow movie and have become an absolute generational icon with Kate Bishop of Hailee steinfeld In Hawkeye, now Florence Pugh has become the center of anticipation for Marvel Studios.

And the study could give the green light to a television series of its magnificent Yelena on Disney Plus.

The latest rumors point precisely to that possibility. The presence of Florence Pugh in Hawkeye has shown the full potential of the actress and the character. And the success of all the Marvel Studios series opens the door to that possibility even further.

However, there is nothing confirmed at the moment. The Black Widow series with Florence Pugh it is, to this day, only a rumor. There is a lot of potential and the actress has a lot of fans, but right now there is nothing confirmed and we will have to wait to find out.

The trajectory of Florence Pugh before Marvel Studios and Black Widow

Florence Pugh began her film career as Abbie Mortimer in The Falling, opposite Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones). However, she would establish herself as an emerging actress playing Katherine Lester in Lady Macbeth and being nominated for a ton of awards.

Her tandem with Ari Aster in the highly valued Midsommar raised her to the altars and, definitely, her appearance in Little Women ended up breaking all the molds, being nominated at the age of 24 for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Now, converted into a generational reference and with a character like Yelena in her hands, it’s a matter of time before Marvel Studios gives you your own story as Black Widow. How lucky we are to be able to enjoy Florence Pugh for many years!