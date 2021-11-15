The MMO games (massively multiplayer online games) have managed to create large communities of players and there are not a few games that we have in the market today, such as the wonderful Black Desert Online or one that, surely you all know, World of warcraft, immersive games full of content that will make us lose ourselves for hours and hours.

If you are fans of MMO and from the entire Marvel universe this rumor could interest you, since according to the insider Shpeshal nick has communicated through the podcast of XboxEra, that a new game would be being developed exclusively for Playstation 5 and that it would be a new MMO similar to DC Universe Online.

He also comments that the development would still be in its early stages and that he does not know who would be in charge of carrying it out, but he does point to Insomniac Games based on the company’s job listings already under these, in Insomniac Games They would be focused on making a multiplayer game, although all this is better to pick up with tweezers, especially if we take into account the large number of titles that have been announced recently.

For now nothing more is known about this supposed new project, but we will be very attentive in case this announcement finally comes true. If you want to hear first-hand all this information, we leave you with the XboxEra podcast: