They already warned us in the credits that we would see again Shang-chi but now it’s official. Marvel Studios has confirmed that ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will have sequel and will have the same director of the first part, Destin Daniel Cretton.

Cretton has also joined the ‘Shang-Chi 2’ project to write the script. At Disney they are so excited about the filmmaker’s work that he has also signed a multi-year agreement to develop Marvel series to launch on Disney + and content for Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Cretton to develop content for Marvel and Hulu

“Destin is an incredible collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We had a fantastic time working together on the film and she has so many interesting story ideas that will come to life on Disney Plus. so we are delighted to extend our relationship with him and we can’t wait to get started. ” Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios.

For his part, Destin Daniel Cretton has said the following: “Working on ‘Shang-Chi’ with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the most important moments of my life and I could not be more excited about Tara’s vision. [Duncan] for Onyx Collective. I am looking forward to exploring new stories and building new worlds with this community. “

‘Shang-Chi’ is the first Marvel film to star an Asian-born actor and has become one of the biggest hits of 2021. It was released in theaters on September 3 and reached 431.9 million dollars, ranking as the eighth highest grossing film of the year. 224.5 million were made in the United States, where it remains the highest-grossing premiere of 2021.

Of course, Simu liu will repeat in the skin of the superhero and the return of Awkwafina Although at the moment there is no official information about the cast of ‘Shang-Chi 2’.