The success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It has not been slow to bear fruit. The middle Deadline has revealed that its director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with Hulu’s Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective companies. In fact, the filmmaker is already developing with Marvel Studios a new MCU series for Disney +, unknown who could be its protagonist. At the same time, Disney has made it official that Cretton also to write and direct the sequel film to Shang-Chi.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, last summer became the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to star an Asian actor and a mostly Asian cast. The tape recorded the best US premiere this year with a collection to date of $ 224.5 million. The post-Labor Day box office record garnered $ 94.6 million, marking a box office rally during the pandemic and encouraging rival studios to hold their movie releases as audiences had returned to the movies. Worldwide, the film has grossed about $ 432 million, although it has not been released in important territories such as China.

“Destin is an incredible collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the movie, he he has so many cool ideas to bring stories to life on Disney + that we are thrilled to expand our relationship with him and eager to get started“Said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and creative director of Marvel.

For his part, Cretton has mentioned that “Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.«. Now, we will have to see what projects the director creates in addition to the return of Shang-Chi, something that was already sensed after the first film. That said, we remind you that the tape is available on Disney +.