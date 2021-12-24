It is always shocking to see the confrontations between different heroes in Marvel, but the battle between Thor and Hulk is sure to be epic.

Marvel will have a shocking event that will show a crossover between Thor Y Hulk, which will be titled Banner of War. The person in charge will be the legend of the comic Donny cates who has shown that he knows perfectly how to handle the characters of this Universe.

This comic will serve to celebrate the 60th anniversary of both Marvel characters, the five-part event begins on the pages of Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War Alpha # 1. But the best of all is that Donny cates will feature drawings of the rising star Martin Coccolo and covers of the legendary artist Gary Frank. So history promises to deliver the most glorious battle of Thor Y Hulk so far and the confrontation will have a great impact on the future of both.

Which of the two characters is more powerful?

Remember that in the comics of Marvel, so much Thor What Hulk They have undergone massive changes, but their rivalry remains intact. So…Will the God of Thunder be able to defeat the green giant now that he can control his rage? We will find out soon.

Donny cates commented: Well, I was a bit surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I’m honest. I’m best known for writing very small, very quiet and intimate comics, so I had to… ha! Sorry. Keep in that way. Yeah, this is going to be crazy, guys. Let’s break EVERYTHING! Happy Birthday Hulk and Thor! I hope you enjoy LARGE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE! “

We may see a confrontation similar to that in the movie of Marvel studios titled Thor: Ragnarok (2017), since on that occasion both characters played by Chris Hemsworth Y Mark Ruffalo they clashed in the gladiator arena. But curiously they did not want to give a clear winner, since the character of The great teacher (Jeff goldblum) interrupted the fight. You can review this epic confrontation in the streaming platform Disney Plus.