Marvel and Sony work on Spider-Man movies

Although one might think that Spider-Man will continue to be part of the MCU, especially after the success it has had No way home, the last days have been of uncertainty. Last month, Amy Pascal, producer of these films at Sony, noted that a new trilogy by Tom Holland was already in development. However, one report denied these statements. Now, A new interview with the production company has revealed that we will see more of this version of Spider-Man, but details are yet to be clarified.

In a recent interview with The New York Time between Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, The two directors pointed out that we will see more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the future, but at the moment they are not ready to talk about more details. This is what Pascal commented:

“We are producers, so we always believe that everything will work out. I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever. At the end of the movie we just made [No Way Home]You see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one you’ve never seen him make before. It is a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film. “

Similarly, this is what Feige commented on the matter:

“[Spider-Man] it’s going to show up at some point. The when and where, of course, is the fun part, and the part we don’t talk about ”.

This is a middle ground. Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in the MCU, but at the moment we don’t know when or how. Perhaps a fourth movie of the arachnid is already in development, or one of the projects that are currently in development at Marvel will have the answer we are looking for.

Good to hear that we will once again see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. However, it is too early for this to happen. Perhaps in three or four years it will be time for this character to rejoin the Avengers.

Via: The New York Times