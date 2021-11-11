Captain America 4 will finally introduce Sam Wilson as Steve Rogers’ successor. One of the Marvel producers breaks the silence about the project.

Marvel still moves many chips for the next phases and, among them, highlights the continuations of the sagas that have been configured since the beginning of the franchise. This is the case of Captain America, which will be the second line that will reach its fourth installment, after Thor.

The vigilante project will focus on Sam wilson, who happens to Captain rogers after the events of Endgame and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A) Yes, Anthony Mackie returns to paper, but now with the most sublime cloak of the North American nation. About the above, Nate moore, producer of UCM, he referred to it. The executive also took advantage of the space to mention the nature of the next main character.

Inheritance

“I think, it is not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing. Because for me, this new Cap is Rocky. You will be the underdog in any situation. He is not a super soldier. It is not a hundred years old. It doesn’t have the Avengers. What about this guy who publicly announces, without support, ‘I’m the new Captain America’? What happens next? I think he’s fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he’s a man.

So we’re going to bail him out and make him earn it, and see what happens when he’s overwhelmed and outmatched by it all. What makes someone Captain America? I’m going to argue that it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we gon ‘show it with Mackie and Sam Wilson“Commented the creative.

The film does not yet have a release date. However, the study is expected to provide more information in this regard. In addition, the possibility of emulating the model of DC, to launch their content in streaming. In this case, the title could go to Disney +.

