Prior to the Atlas VS León match that will take place today at 9:00 p.m., conversation has been generated on social networks, since the football commentators Martinoli and “Dr García” posted within their official Twitter accounts a couple of photographs where they promote Ricardo Salinas’ Book, where as a separate thank you to his “boss” for the book.

In social networks

From the official accounts of @GarciaPosti and @martinolimx, a great debate has been generated on social networks, especially within the Twitter platform, because two posts were placed in praise where Ricardo Salinas Pliego was thanked, for the book “Ideas about freedom that change the world.”

Internet users have indicated their intention to promote their employer’s book, and the intentions that this generates, comments such as that of @ 1macabeo, which within the comment mentions that: “If it were, your employee will also pay homage to you, even if you don’t deserve it. I will also pretend that I am very interested in the book but I would never read it ”.

Fed up thanks to the boss @RicardoBSalinas for his fucking book !!! pic.twitter.com/pOL44jkWcQ – Luis García P (@GarciaPosti) December 9, 2021

However, some others noticed a coincidence within the publications such as the user, @ Maurici06953953, who mentions: “He had to grab the most popular to sell his book on how to evade taxes.”

The popularity of sports commentators has generated a strong impact within the conversation in networks, where it is pointed out that the public figure of the experts has served as a promotion engine for the book, even more so when they are in trend during the previous hours to one of the most important games of the Liga Mx.

This strategy has generated various fruits, since the opinion of the digital masses is polarized, who make fun of the “subtle” way in which the commentators have sought to promote Salinas Pliego and his new book.

The Tweets have successfully served as a marketing strategy, since a conversation inscription has been generated in the digital medium, about the book by Salinas Pliego, the sports commentators and the game, where it is worth mentioning that TV Azteca has a relationship with the club sports Atlas.

Atlas VS Leon

The meeting between the Atlas team and the alienation of León will take place this afternoon, the confrontation will be for the final number 50 of the Mexican Soccer League (Liga Mx). The match will take place at the Nou Camp stadium in León Guanajuato; However, it is worth mentioning that this will be the first leg and that the decisive match will take place on December 12, at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, which will begin at 8:25 p.m. local time.

