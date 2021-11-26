A woman crosses a street with debris and a burned car after riots caused by unrest caused by restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, which have already affected the neighboring island of Guadeloupe, in Fort-De-France, Martinique . November 26, 2021. REUTERS / Ricardo Arduengo

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the French territory of Martinique have intensified and the situation is “very tense,” an official said on Friday, after protesters injured policemen, They attacked journalists and set fire to the residence of the state representative.

“Last night was clearly more intense than the previous nights,” a local spokesman for the French state told Reuters on Friday around 8:30 a.m. local time.

Martinique and neighboring Guadeloupe have been hit by unrest over the past week, after the French government imposed tougher measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday that authorities in Martinique and Guadeloupe made 10 arrests after shootings late Thursday in which several people were injured.

Journalists from French television, news and photo agencies were attacked Thursday night, the Altice media group said in a statement, confirming the minister’s earlier comments. A police officer was seriously injured and required surgery, according to local authorities.

Prosecutors said masked protesters also attempted to set fire to the door of the official residence of the prefect, the most important representative of the French central state there, but no significant damage was caused.

The French government met urgently on Friday to address the events as the unrest was still ongoing, said a source close to the French overseas minister.

Mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers, a measure already introduced in the rest of France, has fueled resentment among the majority of the islands’ black population.

Some called the mandate a throwback to the era of slavery in France, insisting that they should be allowed to make their own decisions about health treatment. The protesters are also calling for wage increases and lower energy prices.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tassilio Hummel; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)