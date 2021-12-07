Martin Liberman again criticized Carlos Zambrano on his first ESPN show.

Martin Liberman does not release Carlos Zambrano. The Argentine journalist again criticized the Peruvian defender about his present at Boca Juniors. And this time he did it in his debut for the program ‘Debate F’ of the ESPN network. “In the reserve there are better values”, launched the always controversial sports driver.

Accompanied by 6 other panelists, Martin Liberman played the issue of the indiscipline of Boca Juniors players (Carlos Zambrano, Sebastián Villa and Edwin Cardona). But when he spoke of the ‘Kaiser’, it was sent with a long message.

“Players have to be professionals 24 hours a day. And more at this time. It’s not going, guys. I am leaving the concentration and I come back in bad condition … because you are selected ”, Martin Liberman started last Sunday night.

“The other day I had a dispute with some Peruvians who believed that I was criticizing Zambrano for being Peruvian. Please, here there are no nationalities at the time of criticism. It is incidental that those who were ‘intoxicated’ are players of another nationality and not Argentines, “he continued.

“I question Zambrano as bad, lazy and mediocre . And not because he is late to the concentration and was born in Peru. If I were Argentine, I would say the same. I think that paying in dollars to a footballer of another nationality, who arrives and does not stand out, and on top of that becomes ‘intoxicated’ … It seems to me that there are values ​​in the reserve that could play the same or similar, “he said.

“I ask you: why doesn’t Gareca even put it on? Why isn’t Cardona summoned? Why is Villa not taken into account? Because it is not up to par, there is not much to give it back ”, Martin Liberman closed bluntly.

Hard statements by Martin Liberman against Carlos Zambrano, who is one of the players most criticized by the Argentine press. For many, the Boca Juniors leadership should sell or loan the Peruvian defender.

At first he spoke of Alianza Lima, but from the ‘blue and white’ store they pointed out that they have not proposed to have the ‘Kaiser’ for the 2022 season. The truth is that in the Boca world there is a lot of annoyance with the selected one.

KEEP READING:

Jefferson Farfán is excited to see the repetition of his goal against New Zealand

Gregorio Pérez trusts Alex Valera for Universitario: “He is a player who has no roof”

Carlos Bustos: “Ramos and Zambrano are quality players, but we cannot create false expectations”