The Italian studio LKA (The Town of Light) has presented a new video giving details of its first-person game Martha is Dead.

Martha is dead is a dark first-person psychological thriller set in 1944 Italy that blurs the lines between reality, superstition, and the tragedy of war.

As the conflict between the German and Allied sides increases, the desecrated body of a drowned woman appears … Martha!

Martha is dead and her twin sister Giulia, the daughter of a German soldier, must deal alone with the great trauma of loss and the consequences of her murder. The search for the truth is shrouded in mysterious folklore and the extreme horror of the war that draws ever closer.

Using the technology of Unreal Engine 4, Martha is Dead aims to recreate real scenarios with situations from World War II all in the middle of a psychological suspense thriller.

Martha is Dead It has a release date of February 24, 2022 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5.

